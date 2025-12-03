Jerry Jeudy, Shedeur Sanders say all is well with their relationship

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and quarterback Shedeur Sanders say that there are no issues between them after they were seen in an animated conversation on the sideline during last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

The two players were looking at video on a tablet and Jeudy was waving his arms in an animated fashion while speaking to Sanders, who shook his head before cameras moved on to other things. On Wednesday, Jeudy said it was about one play in the game and that “things like that happen in football” because it is an emotional game.

Sanders said that “we resolved that” without detailing the conversation and Jeudy agreed with his teammate that things were good between the two of them.

“I probably would have talked to him off camera,” Jeudy said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “That’s what I would have done differently. Of course I’m going to speak my mind and say what I see out there. But it is what it is. Football. Me and Shedeur are good. Stuff like that happens. Y’all are going to make it bigger than what it is because the media feeds off negativity. It is what it is. We move on from it. I live in real life. So whatever happens in this locker room, this is real, not what’s going on on social media and everything. Me and Shedeur are good. Everything’s good.”

Sanders said that the hardest thing about going from taking no first-team reps to starting is that he isn’t on the same page as teammates when it comes to “certain movements, certain way we make eye contact, like certain things is so detailed.” That will remain a work in progress in the weeks to come and, as last Sunday’s sideline scene illustrates, it will sometimes result in things being worked out under less than ideal circumstances.