Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones did not conduct radio interviews with flagship station this week

  
Published January 24, 2023 10:38 AM
January 23, 2023 04:23 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley break down the stark difference in talent between San Francisco and Dallas, and explain why Dallas is not on SF's level of play.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones rarely misses a chance to hold court. He met with the media as usual after the Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

But he did not do his radio show today.

105.3 The Fan reports that Jones did not make a Tuesday appearance, a day after Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones skipped a Monday appearance.

Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones both have two appearances on the team’s flagship station every week during the season. Jerry appears on Tuesdays and Fridays and Stephen on Mondays and Fridays.

A year ago, Jerry Jones did not have a Tuesday appearance after the playoff loss while trying to keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was drawing interest for head coaching jobs.

Quinn again has interest teams looking for a head coach as does offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Cowboys are conducting exit interviews this week, too, which could explain Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones’ radio silence. But it wasn’t the loss to the 49ers that had them off air early this week.