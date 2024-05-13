Jets agree to terms with first-rounder Olu Fashanu

The Jets have struck a deal with their top draft pick.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have agreed to terms with 11th overall pick Olu Fashanu. The tackle will sign a four-year deal that includes a team option for a fifth season.

Fashanu started at left tackle at Penn State the last two seasons and was name both a first-team All-American and the Big Ten’s top offensive lineman after the 2023 season.

The Jets signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses before drafting Fashanu last month. They also signed John Simpson to go with Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard, so the options up front are more plentiful than they were for the Jets last season even if it’s not clear exactly how all the pieces will fit to kick off the season.