 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets agree to terms with Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:09 PM

The Jets have agreed to make a couple of additions to their defensive line early in free agency.

Defensive ends Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare have both agreed to deals with the team. According to multiple reports, Ossai has agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the team and Enagbare has agreed to sign a one-year, $10 million pact.

Ossai was a 2021 third-round pick in Cincinnati and he had 14.5 sacks while playing a rotational role with the Bengals over the last four seasons. He also had 116 tackles, 44 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Enagbare was a 2022 fifth-round pick and he appeared in every Packers game during his four years in Green Bay. He had 146 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Jets also agreed to trade for veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Monday as they work to remake one of the league’s worst defenses.