Jets agree to terms with OL Max Mitchell, K Cade York

  
Published March 11, 2026 03:34 PM

The Jets have agreed to terms with one of their offensive linemen on a new deal and they’re also set to add a kicker in the wake of Nick Folk’s departure.

According to multiple reports, they will re-sign Max Mitchell and sign Cade York to the roster.

Mitchell joined the Jets as a 2022 fourth-round pick and has appeared in 45 games over the last four seasons. Mitchell has started 17 of those games and he provides some depth on a line that has lost starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson in free agency.

York spent time with the Saints in 2025, but did not appear in any games. He was 9-of-13 on field goals and 17-of-18 on extra points in five games for the Bengals and Commanders in 2024. The Browns selected York in the fourth round in 2022, but he was let go after missing eight field goals during his rookie season.

Folk, who led the league in field goal percentage last year, agreed to sign with the Falcons this week.