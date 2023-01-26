 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets “committed to finding a veteran” quarterback, but haven’t gotten into names

  
Published January 26, 2023 08:30 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230125
January 25, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on who could benefit from Aaron Rodgers, including the Jets, who could start fresh at QB, and the Dolphins, who could dodge the Tua Tagovailoa concussion troubles.

The Jets answered one big offseason question mark by hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on Thursday and it didn’t take long to pivot from filling that hole to talking about the other big offensive question.

Had the Jets gotten better quarterback play during the regular season, they would have had a strong chance of making the playoffs and may have avoided the need to make any changes to the offensive coaching staff. In a Thursday press conference, head coach Robert Saleh said that the team wants to continue working with Zach Wilson but acknowledged that bringing in a more experienced option is something that was a focal point of conversations with Hackett and other candidates.
“The quarterback position was the No. 1 concern,” Saleh said, via SNY. “Rightfully so. And it was simple. We’re committed to finding a veteran, we didn’t get into names.”

While Saleh didn’t get into names, others have connected the dots between Hackett’s time in Green Bay and a possible Jets run at trading for Aaron Rodgers. Saleh downplayed that idea by saying “everyone’s got a connection with everybody in this league,” but it figures to remain a topic around the team until it becomes clear that other plans are in place for the quarterback.