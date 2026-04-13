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Jets meet with WR Omar Cooper on Monday

  
Published April 13, 2026 09:37 AM

The Jets have a pair of first-round picks in next week’s draft and they’re spending some time on Monday with a player who could be in the mix for one of them.

Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver Omar Cooper is on a visit with the team. The Commanders, Panthers, Saints and Cowboys are among the other teams that Cooper has met with recently.

Cooper had 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns at Indiana last season.

The Jets earned the second pick with their play in 2025 and they also have No. 16 as a result of the Sauce Gardner trade. They’ve been linked with defensive players like David Bailey and Arvell Reese at No. 2, but a wideout to go with Garrett Wilson could be the path they take with the second pick.