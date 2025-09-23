 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets place LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball on IR

  
Published September 23, 2025 04:51 PM

Quincy Williams was not the only Jets linebacker to land on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Jets announced that Marcelino McCrary-Ball is also going on the list. McCrary-Ball hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers and will now miss at least four games.

McCrary-Ball is one of the team’s captains due to his work on special teams. He has 17 tackles on 77 defensive snaps and 75 special teams snaps this season.

The Jets confirmed that they have signed linebacker Mark Robinson off of the Patriots’ practice squad. They did not fill the other open spot, but that will likely go to cornerback Jarvis Brownlee once their trade with the Titans is official.

They rounded out the day’s moves by signing linebacker Ben Niemann to the practice squad and releasing offensive lineman Liam Fornadel from that roster.