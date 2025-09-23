Jets place LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball on IR

Quincy Williams was not the only Jets linebacker to land on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Jets announced that Marcelino McCrary-Ball is also going on the list. McCrary-Ball hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers and will now miss at least four games.

McCrary-Ball is one of the team’s captains due to his work on special teams. He has 17 tackles on 77 defensive snaps and 75 special teams snaps this season.

The Jets confirmed that they have signed linebacker Mark Robinson off of the Patriots’ practice squad. They did not fill the other open spot, but that will likely go to cornerback Jarvis Brownlee once their trade with the Titans is official.

They rounded out the day’s moves by signing linebacker Ben Niemann to the practice squad and releasing offensive lineman Liam Fornadel from that roster.