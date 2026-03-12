 Skip navigation
Jets re-sign OL Xavier Newman

  
Published March 12, 2026 10:17 AM

The Jets are bringing back one of their reserve offensive linemen for another season.

They announced that they have re-signed Xavier Newman on Thursday. The team did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Newman played four games for the Titans before joining the Jets during the 2023 season. He started in four of his seven appearances for the team that year and he has appeared in 14 games as a reserve over the last two seasons.

The Jets have also re-signed backup tackle Max Mitchell and added guard Dylan Parham this week. Last year’s starting guards John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker have both agreed to sign with other teams.