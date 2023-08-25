Jets release S Dane Cruikshank

Safety Dane Cruikshank won’t be joining the Jets for their final preseason game of the summer.

The Jets released Cruikshank on Friday afternoon. They did not make any corresponding addition to their 90-man roster.

Cruikshank signed with the Jets just before the start of training camp. He had seven tackles and broke up one pass in his preseason appearances for the club.

The Titans drafted Cruikshank in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and he played 44 games for Tennessee before moving on to play for the Bears last season. He has 66 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble over the course of his career.