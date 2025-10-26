 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets score first touchdown since Week 5, trail Bengals 17-10

  
Published October 26, 2025 02:04 PM

The Jets’ touchdown drought is over.

Quarterback Justin Fields floated a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Tyler Johnson for a touchdown with 5:18 left in the first half in Cincinnati. The score cut the Bengals’ lead to 17-10.

The touchdown is the first that the Jets have scored since the second half of their Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. It’s Fields’ fifth touchdown pass of the season and Johnson’s first with the Jets.

The score came on a short fourth down try and it was a different choice than the one the Jets made on their previous possession. Head coach Aaron Glenn opted for a field goal on another short fourth down and the Bengals followed that up with a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins.