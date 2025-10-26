Jets score first touchdown since Week 5, trail Bengals 17-10

The Jets’ touchdown drought is over.

Quarterback Justin Fields floated a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Tyler Johnson for a touchdown with 5:18 left in the first half in Cincinnati. The score cut the Bengals’ lead to 17-10.

The touchdown is the first that the Jets have scored since the second half of their Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. It’s Fields’ fifth touchdown pass of the season and Johnson’s first with the Jets.

The score came on a short fourth down try and it was a different choice than the one the Jets made on their previous possession. Head coach Aaron Glenn opted for a field goal on another short fourth down and the Bengals followed that up with a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins.