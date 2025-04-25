 Skip navigation
Jets select Missouri OT Armand Membou at No. 7

  
April 24, 2025

The Jets addressed the left side of their offensive line a year ago, selecting tackle Olu Fashanu with the 11th overall pick. Among their needs this season was some right side help for their line.

The first pick of the Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn era wasn’t a sexy one, but they hope he will pay huge dividends.

The Jets selected Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou, who will replace Morgan Moses at right tackle. Moses left for the Patriots in free agency.

Membou was the second offensive lineman selected, following LSU’s Will Campbell, who went to the Patriots with the fourth pick.

The Jets have seven picks remaining, with the next coming Friday at 42nd overall. They still have needs at tight end, wide receiver, edge rusher and defensive tackle.

They passed on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to select Membou, who will protect Justin Fields’ blindside.