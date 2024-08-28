 Skip navigation
Jets sign Lewis Cine to practice squad, claim TE Brenden Bates

  
Published August 28, 2024 01:32 PM

Safety Lewis Cine’s time with the Vikings went about as well as the Jets’ last decade and he’ll get a chance to write a better second chapter with the AFC East team.

According to multiple reports, Cine will be signing to the Jets’ practice squad after being released by the Vikings on Tuesday. The Jets also claimed tight end Brendan Bates off waivers on Wednesday.

Cine was a first-round pick in 2022, but suffered a compound fracture of his leg during the fourth week of his rookie season. He required multiple surgeries and he was inactive for 10 games last season. He only played 10 defensive snaps during his time in Minnesota and was credited with one tackle.

Bates signed with the Bears after going undrafted out of Kentucky. Jeremy Ruckert and Tyler Conklin were the only tight ends to make the initial 53-man roster for the Jets.