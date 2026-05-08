Jets sign sixth-rounder Anez Cooper, 12 undrafted free agents

The Jets announced the signing of another draft pick on Friday morning.

Sixth-round offensive lineman Anez Cooper has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Four of the team’s picks have signed, including first-rounder Kenyon Sadiq. Their other first-rounders — edge rusher David Bailey and wide receiver Omar Cooper — remain unsigned.

Cooper started every game at guard for Miami last season and he made 45 overall starts for the Hurricanes.

The Jets also announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents. They are Toledo running back Chip Trayanum, Wyoming running back Sam Scott, Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain, Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy, Rutgers wide receiver DT Sheffield, TCU tight end Chase Curtis, Colorado offensive lineman Xavier Hill, Ball State edge rusher Nathan Voorhis, UTSA linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, BYU cornerback Mory Bamba, BYU kicker Will Ferrin, and BYU long snapper Garrison Grimes.