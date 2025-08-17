 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh on NCAA punishment: “I’m done engaging”

  
Published August 16, 2025 11:33 PM

The NFL and the Chargers officially had no comment on the NCAA’s 10-year “show cause” order on head coach Jim Harbaugh when both parties were reached on Friday.

Harbaugh himself reflected that same sentiment during his press conference after Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Rams.

“Like I told you last year, I’m not engaging,” Harbaugh said, via Khris Rhim of ESPN. “I’m done engaging.”

Instead of implementing a two-year postseason ban on Michigan, the NCAA elected to impose financial penalties and recruiting limitations as part of the final punishment issued in connection with the Connor Stalions advance scouting scandal.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines won the CFP National Championship to cap the 2023 season, after which he left the program to become the Chargers head coach.