Jim Harbaugh praises undrafted Nikko Reed as one of the Chargers’ “ascending players”

Chargers undrafted rookie cornerback Nikko Reed stood out in the Hall of Fame Game, and head coach Jim Harbaugh says Reed is making a statement has he’s trying to make the roster.

Reed had an interception that he returned 60 yards, and he knocked down two passes, and after the game Harbaugh said he’s loving what he’s seeing.

“We’ve got a lot of ascending players who have been ascending in practice, and I couldn’t wait to see them play in a real game,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Nikko Reed has been battling, working through things all camp, and he continues to work through them and play good.”

Harbaugh said General Manager Joe Hortiz has done an excellent job of finding players who were off others’ radar to add depth to the Chargers.

“Give Joe Hortiz a ton of credit. I just felt like we’re getting better at every position group, and that depth was good. Showed tonight,” Harbaugh said.

To most players, the preseason doesn’t mean much. But to an undrafted rookie, it can mean a lot. Reed being the one undrafted rookie his head coach singled out for praise means he has a great chance of making the active roster for Week One.