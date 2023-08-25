Jim Harbaugh splits coaching duties for three games among four staff members

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will miss the first three games of the 2023 season, due to a suspension imposed by the school. The team has announced the distribution of the coaching duties in his absence.

For the first game of the season, against East Carolina on September 2, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as the game-day coach. On September 9, against UNLV, special-teams coordinator/safeties coach Jay Harbaugh (Jim’s son) will handle the first half, and run-game coordinator/running backs coach Mike Hart will be the head coach for the second half. Against Bowling Green on September 16, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will run the team.

Through it all, Jim’s father, Jack, will serve as assistant head coach.

It remains to be seen whether the NCAA will impose greater punishment of Jim Harbaugh, for allegedly not telling the truth to investigators during an investigation. It also remains to be seen whether Harbaugh will even stay with Michigan after this season, or whether he’ll return to the NFL.

Harbaugh, who coaches the 49ers from 2011 through 2014, interviewed with the Vikings in 2022 and the Broncos earlier this year.