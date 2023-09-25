Jimmy Garoppolo evaluated for concussion after Raiders’ loss

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday night’s loss to the Steelers.

Garoppolo did not address the media after the game, and reporters were told that was because he was undergoing a concussion evaluation. There’s no word on whether Garoppolo was actually diagnosed with a concussion.

Garoppolo played every snap of the Raiders’ loss and completed 28 of 44 passes for 324 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Behind Garoppolo on the Raiders’ depth chart are veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell.

The Raiders play at the Chargers on Sunday afternoon in Week Four.