Top News

The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly

Jimmy Garoppolo: “Never really a worry” about my foot

  
Published July 26, 2023 03:38 PM

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical this week, which cleared the way for him to receive his full salary for the 2023 season and for him to start doing on-field work with his new team.

Garoppolo was sidelined this spring after it was determined that he needed surgery to repair the foot injury that ended his 2022 season and that led the Raiders to make his 2023 compensation contingent on passing a physical. On Wednesday, Garoppolo said at a press conference that he was never concerned about his ability to pass the screening.

“Never really a worry,” Garoppolo said. “We had a good plan here. The strength staff, training staff — really tip my hat to those guys. They did a great job just getting me back to where I needed to be. I’m not fully there yet, but working in the right direction.”

With the foot out of the way, the focus will shift to Garoppolo developing chemistry with the rest of the offense. Garoppolo said on Wednesday that it is “definitely coming,” but that the Raiders will need to do more than run routes on air to fully develop a sense of what they’re capable of doing this season.