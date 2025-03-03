Jimmy Johnson announces retirement from Fox Sports

TThe Fox studio show is going to be a bit different for the 2025 season.

Jimmy Johnson announced on a Monday appearance on The Herd that he is leaving the show and retiring from broadcasting. Johnson first worked for the network after his run as the Cowboys head coach ended in March, 1994 and then returned after coaching the Dolphins from 1996 to 1999.

“I’ve made an extremely difficult decision,” Johnson said. “I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, but I’ve decided to retire from Fox. I’m gonna miss it, I’m gonna miss all the guys but it has been a great run starting 31 years ago.”

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer make up the rest of the studio crew on Fox NFL Sunday.