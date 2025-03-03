 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_texascombine_250303.jpg
Texas prospects were big winners at NFL combine
nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_texascombine_250303.jpg
Texas prospects were big winners at NFL combine
nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jimmy Johnson announces retirement from Fox Sports

  
Published March 3, 2025 01:43 PM

TThe Fox studio show is going to be a bit different for the 2025 season.

Jimmy Johnson announced on a Monday appearance on The Herd that he is leaving the show and retiring from broadcasting. Johnson first worked for the network after his run as the Cowboys head coach ended in March, 1994 and then returned after coaching the Dolphins from 1996 to 1999.

“I’ve made an extremely difficult decision,” Johnson said. “I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, but I’ve decided to retire from Fox. I’m gonna miss it, I’m gonna miss all the guys but it has been a great run starting 31 years ago.”

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer make up the rest of the studio crew on Fox NFL Sunday.