Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins among Chargers questionable for Thursday vs. Vikings

The Chargers may have two key offensive linemen back for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings.

Left tackle Joe Alt and right tackle Trey Pipkins are both listed as questionable for the contest.

Alt, however, told reporters on Tuesday that he’s planning to play after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. The Chargers listed Alt as limited on all three injury report estimates this week.

Pipkins (knee) has also been limited on all three reports.

Defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (illness), offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), linebacker Troy Dye (thumb), defensive back Elijah Molden (thumb), and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee) are all questionable.

Running back Hassan Hasking (hamstring) is out.

Outside linebacker Kyle Kennard knee) is off the injury report and set to play.