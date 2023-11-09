Joe Burrow: I’d like to win an MVP eventually, but it’s not No. 1 on my list

By leading Cincinnati to deep postseason runs over the last two years, Joe Burrow has solidified himself as one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

As such, he’s usually going to be at least a part of the MVP discussion.

Though Burrow clearly wasn’t healthy to start the season and Cincinnati got off to a 1-3 start, the club has now won four in a row to get right back into the thick of the AFC playoff race.

At this point in Burrow’s career, being in a position to compete for a championship is much more important than an individual accolade like an MVP award.

“Everything has to go right for you to win that award,” Burrow said on Wednesday, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “You usually have to have the best record. A lot of things play into it. I’d like to win one eventually. But it’s not No. 1 on my list for sure.”

In eight games this season, Burrow has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,861 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Last season, Burrow finished No. 4 in MVP voting. If the Bengals’ winning ways continue and the team somehow ends up winning the AFC North, Burrow might garner a few more votes in 2023.