Joe Burrow on finger: Little cut, nothing bad

A calf injury hindered Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow early in the 2023 season, but a bloody index finger didn’t slow him down on Sunday night.

Burrow could be seen working on his right index finger during the first half of the game and he got some attention on the sideline as well. None of the machinations got in the way of Burrow throwing a 22-yard touchdown to tight end Drew Sample before halftime and Burrow go 31-of-44 for 348 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the 24-18 win over the Bills.

After the game, Burrow said he wasn’t sure exactly when he got nicked but that it wasn’t a big deal.

“Little cut, nothing bad,” Burrow said in his postgame press conference.

The win was the fourth straight for the Bengals and Burrow said that the team is in a “great spot” after their 1-3 start to the season. He also said the team has to keep pushing.

“We’re really happy with how we’ve played the last couple of weeks,” Burrow said. “We have to keep it going. We’re 1-0 this week. We have to be 1-0 next week, too. This week means nothing. We’ll come in tomorrow, watch the tape, lift, go about our business and we’ll go from there.”

The Bengals went from 0-2 to the AFC Championship Game last year. The last few weeks have provided a lot of reasons to believe in another long run in Cincinnati.