Joe Burrow on what must change to make Bengals a championship-level team: “Everything”

The Bengals usually start slowly. This year, the slow start has continued.

The fairly typical 0-2 has become an atypical 1-4. Even with seven playoff sports in the conference, they’ll need to go at least 8-4 over the final 12 games to get a seat at the postseason table.

Of course, they aspire to be more than just about .500. They want to be a championship team. Quarterback Joe Burrow was asked on Wednesday what has to change to make the Bengals into a championship team.

“Everything,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Can they do it?

“We can,” Burrow said. “Whether we do or not is to be determined. Just a matter of doing it.”

It’s a matter of winning one game at a time. And they can.

At the Giants on Sunday night. At the Browns. Home games against the Eagles and Raiders. Anything less than 3-1 would be a disappointment. Winning all four is a real possibility.

If they sweep the next four, they’ll be 5-4 entering a rematch with the Ravens, on a Thursday night in Baltimore.