nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Joe Burrow on what must change to make Bengals a championship-level team: “Everything”

  
Published October 9, 2024 03:56 PM

The Bengals usually start slowly. This year, the slow start has continued.

The fairly typical 0-2 has become an atypical 1-4. Even with seven playoff sports in the conference, they’ll need to go at least 8-4 over the final 12 games to get a seat at the postseason table.

Of course, they aspire to be more than just about .500. They want to be a championship team. Quarterback Joe Burrow was asked on Wednesday what has to change to make the Bengals into a championship team.

Everything,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Can they do it?

“We can,” Burrow said. “Whether we do or not is to be determined. Just a matter of doing it.”

It’s a matter of winning one game at a time. And they can.

At the Giants on Sunday night. At the Browns. Home games against the Eagles and Raiders. Anything less than 3-1 would be a disappointment. Winning all four is a real possibility.

If they sweep the next four, they’ll be 5-4 entering a rematch with the Ravens, on a Thursday night in Baltimore.