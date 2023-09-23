Joe Burrow questionable for Monday’s game vs. Rams

The Bengals are listing quarterback Joe Burrow as questionable for Monday’s game with the Rams, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters after Saturday’s practice.

“We’ll see,” Taylor said, via James Repien of SI.com. “He’s [looked] good and we’ll take it day-to-day. We still have another 48 hours.”

Burrow did not practice on Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday.

Jake Browning will start if Burrow can’t play.

“He has embraced the opportunity,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Part of the reason he’s where he’s at for us is his confidence. That’s really shown this week.”

With Burrow questionable, his status for the game might not be known until 90 minutes before kickoff when inactives are due.