Joe Burrow set to practice in full on Wednesday

Joe Burrow appears to be on track to play in Week 1 and is taking another step in that direction.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Zac Taylor said in his press conference that the Bengals quarterback will practice in full on Wednesday.

Burrow returned to the field last week after he suffered a calf injury on the second day of training camp. While the Bengals didn’t have to issue injury reports then, Burrow reportedly wasn’t quite doing everything during those sessions at the end of August.

That will change now as the Bengals gear up in earnest to play the Browns on Sunday.

While it appears Burrow will make the start, Taylor again did not confirm that. Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website, Taylor said Burrow looks good but it’s “best to go day by day.”

The Bengals will issue their first injury report of the week later on Wednesday afternoon.