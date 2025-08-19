Joe Burrow throws for 62 yards, TD on three possessions

Joe Burrow is ready for the regular season.

The Bengals quarterback completed 9 of 14 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in three series Monday night. The Bengals scored two touchdowns on his three drives.

Dorance Armstrong and Jacob Martin sacked Burrow on Cincinnati’s second possession, the only drive the Bengals didn’t score on with Burrow at the helm.

The Bengals’ scoring drives were nine plays, 58 yards and 12 plays, 70 yards.

Burrow stayed in the game even after his starting receivers left, and his touchdown throw was a 4-yarder to Charlie Jones.

Burrow played 24 snaps before Jake Browning replaced him with 9:09 remaining in the second quarter.

In the Bengals’ first preseason game, Burrow played 16 snaps and completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.