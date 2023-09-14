Joe Burrow wants uniform standards for all turf fields

As many NFL players call for a ban on artificial turf, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t going quite that far. But he does question why the NFL doesn’t have clear and consistent standards for the type of artificial turf that is used.

Burrow, whose Bengals play on artificial turf, said that if the league isn’t going to go all-grass, it at least needs to make sure that some stadiums don’t have better artificial surfaces than others.

“I think the last couple of years, studies have come out how much safer grass fields are. So I think that’s important,” Burrow said. “I think the most important thing is having a standard for the turf fields, having each turf field across the league have a standard, and all of them are the same. Everywhere you go that has turf, each turf is different. I think having uniformity across the league would be best.”

Last year, the Bengals’ stadium was one of six playing fields the NFL Players Association identified as using “slit film” playing surfaces that resulted in more lower-body injuries. The Bengals say they disagree with the union’s stance and believe their field is safe.