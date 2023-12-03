Joe Flacco throws first TD for Cleveland, Browns lead Rams 7-0

For at least the first drive on Sunday, Joe Flacco made it look easy.

In his first drive of his first start for the Browns, Flacco tossed a 24-yard touchdown to Jerome Ford to give Cleveland an early 7-0 lead over the Rams.

Flacco was 4-of-5 for 65 yards with a touchdown on the opening possession, including a strike on third-and-14 to Amari Cooper for a 22-yard gain.

The Browns also converted third-and-2 with a 6-yard run by Kareem Hunt.

We’ll see if Flacco can keep it up once the Rams defense gets a better handle on how Cleveland wants to attack the unit this afternoon.