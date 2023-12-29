Joe Flacco’s second TD pass gives Browns 27-7 lead

Joe Flacco is having a night.

The Browns quarterback has completed 13 of 18 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and the first half still has 6:15 to go.

Flacco’s second touchdown throw, an 8-yard toss to Elijah Moore, has given the Browns a 27-7 lead.

Jerome Ford has rushed for 56 yards on eight carries and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Tight end David Njoku has five catches for 128 yards but lost a fumble on one of two drives the Browns didn’t score on. The Browns turned it over on downs on an incompletion on fourth-and-four from the Jets 6 on their third possession.