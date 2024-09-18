 Skip navigation
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Joe Mixon out of practice, Texans “holding out hope” he can play this week

  
Published September 18, 2024 03:55 PM

The Texans’ practice week got underway without much reason for optimism about running back Joe Mixon’s availability for this weekend’s game against the Vikings.

Mixon did not practice due to the ankle injury that he suffered in last Sunday night’s loss to the Bears. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said at his Wednesday press conference that the team is “holding out hope” that Mixon will be able to play on Sunday.

Mixon was injured on a tackle by Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards that he and Ryans said they believe was a hip-drop tackle. Edwards was not penalized and word on any fine will come this weekend.

Cam Akers, Dare Ogunbowale, and Dameon Pierce are the other Texans backs, although Pierce has been sidelined by a hamstring injury recently.