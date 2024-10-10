Joe Mixon returns to practice for Texans

Thursday’s practice brought a positive development for the Texans offense.

According to multiple reporters at the open portion of the workout, running back Joe Mixon was on the field and participating in practice for the first time in weeks. Mixon injured his ankle in Week Two and has missed the team’s last three games while recovering.

The Texans will release their injury report later in the day and it will reveal Mixon’s exact participation level. Given how long he’s been on the shelf, it’s hard to imagine that he’ll be listed as anything other than limited.

Once that question is answered, the next one will be whether Mixon has a shot of playing against the Patriots this weekend. Returning to practice now could be part of a plan to get him ready for Week Seven and the next couple of days should bring a better idea of what the Texans are thinking when it comes to Mixon’s return.