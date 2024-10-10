 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
nbc_csu_falconspanthers_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
nbc_csu_falconspanthers_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon returns to practice for Texans

  
Published October 10, 2024 01:10 PM

Thursday’s practice brought a positive development for the Texans offense.

According to multiple reporters at the open portion of the workout, running back Joe Mixon was on the field and participating in practice for the first time in weeks. Mixon injured his ankle in Week Two and has missed the team’s last three games while recovering.

The Texans will release their injury report later in the day and it will reveal Mixon’s exact participation level. Given how long he’s been on the shelf, it’s hard to imagine that he’ll be listed as anything other than limited.

Once that question is answered, the next one will be whether Mixon has a shot of playing against the Patriots this weekend. Returning to practice now could be part of a plan to get him ready for Week Seven and the next couple of days should bring a better idea of what the Texans are thinking when it comes to Mixon’s return.