Joe Mixon: This one stings, but we’ve got it here

The Texans suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday night, but it isn’t shaking running back Joe Mixon’s belief in the team.

Mixon shared that view with reporters after the Texans took a 23-7 lead into halftime en route to a 26-23 loss to the Lions on a night when Jared Goff threw five interceptions. It continued a trend of poor second halves for Houston, which became the second team since 1933 to lose a game in which they had five interceptions and led by at least 15 points, but it didn’t lead Mixon to change his view of what the team is capable of accomplishing.

“When it comes down to this team, I’ve been in a special locker room,” Mixon said, via Sal Maneen of Fox 26. “We’ve got it here. Trust me, we’ve got it here. This one stings, I’m gonna be real, it do. When it comes down to it, it left a lot of people speechless. We let our fans down, we let our brothers down. It is what it is, but we gotta bounce back and get ready for another prime time game.”

The Texans share a division with three losing teams, which makes it a little easier to show faith in their direction in the face of a flop like this one. Any hopes of extending their run beyond winning the AFC South will feel like fraudulent ones as long as the team remains unable to play complete games, however.