 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Schoen: There are pieces in place, I know we’re going to get it right

  
Published December 2, 2025 03:40 PM

When the Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll last month, they announced that General Manager Joe Schoen will lead the search for Daboll’s replacement.

Daboll and Schoen were both hired in 2022, which made the decision to fire one and not the other a major topic of conversation at Schoen’s bye week press conference on Tuesday. Schoen said “my hand’s in it just like Brian’s is” in regard to the team’s dismal record since their arrival, but that it was an ownership decision and that he will “control what I can control.”

Schoen said that he thinks he’s better at the job today than he was when he joined the team and acknowledged that “the chances of me batting a thousand” in terms of his moves is long gone. He said that he’s learned from what’s gone wrong and is “not going to make the same mistake twice” while noting the presence of players like Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, Andrew Thomas and others as signs that they’ve gotten some things right as well.

He cited those things as basis for his belief that he can take the team where it wants to go in the future.

“There’s pieces in place,” Schoen said. “I do have confidence in our ability and our process to find the next coach to lead the organization. I do believe in that process. I know we’re going to get it right.”

Schoen’s track record has created plenty of doubts about whether that’s the case, but it looks like Schoen is going to get an opportunity to prove them wrong in 2026 and beyond.