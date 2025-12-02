Joe Schoen: There are pieces in place, I know we’re going to get it right

When the Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll last month, they announced that General Manager Joe Schoen will lead the search for Daboll’s replacement.

Daboll and Schoen were both hired in 2022, which made the decision to fire one and not the other a major topic of conversation at Schoen’s bye week press conference on Tuesday. Schoen said “my hand’s in it just like Brian’s is” in regard to the team’s dismal record since their arrival, but that it was an ownership decision and that he will “control what I can control.”

Schoen said that he thinks he’s better at the job today than he was when he joined the team and acknowledged that “the chances of me batting a thousand” in terms of his moves is long gone. He said that he’s learned from what’s gone wrong and is “not going to make the same mistake twice” while noting the presence of players like Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, Andrew Thomas and others as signs that they’ve gotten some things right as well.

He cited those things as basis for his belief that he can take the team where it wants to go in the future.

“There’s pieces in place,” Schoen said. “I do have confidence in our ability and our process to find the next coach to lead the organization. I do believe in that process. I know we’re going to get it right.”

Schoen’s track record has created plenty of doubts about whether that’s the case, but it looks like Schoen is going to get an opportunity to prove them wrong in 2026 and beyond.