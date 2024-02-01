Joe Thuney won’t practice Thursday, Andy Reid says he’s “not counted out”

Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney missed the AFC Championship Game with a pectoral injury but there’s a chance he could be back for Super Bowl LVIII.

Head coach Andy Reid said that Thuney won’t practice on Thursday. But Reid added that Thuney is, “making progress” and is “not counted out.”

“We’ll just see how he does,” Reid said.

Nick Allegretti started at left guard on Sunday against Baltimore.

Reid also confirmed that defensive end Charles Omenihu has a torn ACL and is out for the Super Bowl.

Everyone else is set to practice for the Chiefs on Thursday. They are set to release their second injury report of the bye week later in the day.