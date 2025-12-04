 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa did not practice again Thursday

  
Published December 4, 2025 04:39 PM

Bills defensive end Joey Bosa missed a second consecutive day of practice.

Bosa injured his hamstring late in Sunday’s win over the Steelers, and he also has a wrist injury.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) also remained out of practice on Thursday.

The Bills added defensive end A.J. Epenesa (foot) to the injury report as a non-participant. He was on Wednesday’s report.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (shoulder), left tackle Dion Dawkins (concussion) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring/knee) were again limited.