Joey Bosa did not practice again Thursday
Published December 4, 2025 04:39 PM
Bills defensive end Joey Bosa missed a second consecutive day of practice.
Bosa injured his hamstring late in Sunday’s win over the Steelers, and he also has a wrist injury.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) also remained out of practice on Thursday.
The Bills added defensive end A.J. Epenesa (foot) to the injury report as a non-participant. He was on Wednesday’s report.
The rest of the report remained the same.
Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (shoulder), left tackle Dion Dawkins (concussion) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring/knee) were again limited.