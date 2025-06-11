Joey Bosa expects to be full go for training camp

Joey Bosa’s first season with the Bills got off on the wrong foot, but the edge rusher expects to be rolling again when the team gets to training camp this summer.

Bosa is working with the team’s medical staff this spring after injuring his calf and he went through those workouts in front of reporters from the team’s minicamp on Wednesday.

After the workout, Bosa said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News, that, missing practice this spring to focus on his rehab has been out of caution. Bosa expects that he’ll be ready for a full workload when the team reports to training camp in July.

Bosa signed with Buffalo after he was released by the Chargers early in the offseason. He appeared in 15 games for Los Angeles last year, but only played in 14 over the two previous seasons and this spring’s calf injury won’t do much to snuff concerns that his health could be an issue again this season.