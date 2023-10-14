Joey Bosa questionable, Austin Ekeler set to return for Chargers

The Chargers will have running back Austin Ekeler back against the Cowboys on Monday night, but they may not have edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Bosa has been listed as questionable to play due to a toe injury. Bosa missed Week Four and two days of practice this week, but was able to return for a limited practice session on Saturday.

Ekeler has been out since Week One, but his ankle was well enough for full practices all this week and he has no injury designation for Monday.

Safety Derwin James is also set to return from a hamstring injury and quarterback Justin Herbert’s left finger injury didn’t warrant a designation.

Tight end Donald Parham (wrist) and defensive tackle Nick Williams (back) join Bosa in the questionable category. Safety Alohi Gilman (heel) and defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) are not expected to play after being listed as doubtful.