Joey Bosa will not practice Wednesday

  
Published December 3, 2025 12:01 PM

Defensive end Joey Bosa won’t be taking part in the first Bills practice session of the week.

Head coach Sean McDermott said that Bosa will sit out on Wednesday. Bosa suffered a hamstring injury late in last Sunday’s win over the Steelers. Bosa had a key strip-sack of Aaron Rodgers that led to a Christian Benford touchdown return before leaving the game.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins did not play in that game due to a concussion, but he is progressing through the protocol and McDermott said he will be a limited participant on Wednesday. Right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) are also set for limited practices after missing the game.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) will not practice. The Bills will issue injury designations for their game against the Bengals on Friday.