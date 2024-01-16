John Harbaugh: Mark Andrews “really took a big step” in Tuesday’s practice

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is trending in the right direction toward potentially playing against the Texans on Saturday.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that Andrews put together a good practice.

“I think today was his best showing, so far,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “He really took a big step — what you saw today, we saw as well. So, it’s encouraging. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

Andrews suffered an ankle injury in mid-November and was designated to return from injured reserve last week.

The Ravens will issue their first injury report of the week later on Tuesday, which will be a chance to see Andrews’ level of participation in the session.