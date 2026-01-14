John Harbaugh met with Jaxson Dart during Wednesday interview with Giants

The Giants are getting their young quarterback involved as they court John Harbaugh to be their next head coach.

Via NFL Media, Jaxson Dart was in the building and met with Harbaugh during the coach’s interview on Wednesday.

The No. 25 overall pick of the 2025 draft, Dart appeared in 14 games with 12 starts as a rookie. He finished the season having completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Dart, however, suffered multiple injuries and was checked for a concussion multiple times over the course of his rookie season.

Still, Dart displayed his potential to solidify himself as being a part of the Giants’ present and future. While his opinion may or may not hold weight, getting him acquainted with Harbaugh during the interview process is unlikely to be a detriment.

Having interviewed candidates to satisfy the Rooney Rule, the Giants can hire Harbaugh at any time. But multiple reports indicate that Harbaugh is still currently expected to meet with the Titans and Falcons about their vacancies this week before potentially taking any more meetings or making a decision about his destination.