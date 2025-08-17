John Harbaugh: Tyler Loop will be our kicker

The Ravens won’t be scanning the waiver wire for a new kicker ahead of Week 1.

Tyler Loop was drafted in the sixth round in April and he became the likely choice to take the job when Justin Tucker was released in May amid allegations of sexual misconduct, but the Ravens held off on any official pronouncements until after Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.

Loop went 5-of-6 on field goals in the game with a pair of makes from beyond 50 yards and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the rookie has claimed the job when the game was over.

“He will be the kicker,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He has earned it, and he’ll get another chance to get back out there next week and kick some more and just keep improving. But, I just appreciate the fact that he wants to make them all, but he had a good night.”

Tucker was a valuable asset for the Ravens for most of his 13 years with the team. It remains to be seen if Loop will have the same kind of success, but we now know that he’ll get the chance.