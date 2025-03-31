 Skip navigation
John Lynch confident in getting deal done with Brock Purdy

  
Published March 31, 2025 06:45 PM

Brock Purdy just might get his wish.

The 49ers quarterback said after the season he wanted a long-term extension “sooner than later,” setting a goal to have it done by the start of the offseason program.

General Manager John Lynch said Monday it is possible the sides will agree by then.

I don’t think it’s too optimistic,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “I understand why Brock wants that. We’d like that very much so. We’ve just got to find that right place for both sides. I would love nothing more for that to be the case.”

Purdy, who made $1.84 million last season after a check from the performance-based pay system, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He is scheduled to make $5.346 million in 2025.

“Brock wants to be with us,” Lynch said. “We want Brock to be with us. When that’s the case, these things typically get done. And does it happen this offseason? I don’t know. Hopefully it happens real soon this offseason.”

It’s unknown whether Purdy will show up to the voluntary offseason program without an extension. Lynch wasn’t willing to speculate on what Purdy will do if the 49ers don’t get a deal completed before the season.

“I think we’re going to get the deal done,” Lynch said. “That’s what I believe. So, we’ll just leave it at that.”