John Lynch: I think Christian McCaffrey will participate in “at least parts” of offseason

After helping lead the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII in 2023, running back Christian McCaffrey was able to play just four games in 2024 due to injury.

During his Wednesday press conference at the scouting combine, San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said McCaffrey is “doing great” this offseason.

“Christian’s doing really well,” Lynch said. “I think he was really frustrated with the way last season went. He’s doing everything possible as he did in preparation for last year. We’re hoping ‘CMC’ is out there and going to have a tremendous year. If he’s healthy, he will have a tremendous year. That’s just what he does.”

After missing the season’s first two months with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury that ended his season in the Dec. 1 loss to Buffalo.

As for 2025, Lynch said he thinks McCaffrey will be able to participate in “at least parts” of the offseason program.

“We will be judicious and follow the medical folks’ advice on that,” Lynch said. “Christian has done a great job doing the rehab. He’s tireless — if anything, you always have to say ‘Woah’ to Christian. As my friend, [Steelers HC] Mike Tomlin [says], ‘It’s a lot better to have to say ‘Woah’ than it is to say ‘Sic ‘em.’ Christian is a ‘Woah’ guy because he’s going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”

Since the 49ers acquired McCaffrey midway through the 2022 season, the running back has rushed for 2,407 yards with 20 touchdowns and caught 134 passes for 1,174 yards with 11 TDs in 31 games.