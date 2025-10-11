John Lynch: No tension between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones

The 49ers are 3-0 with Mac Jones starting in place of the injured Brock Purdy, and that has led to questions about whether there could be a quarterback controversy. But 49ers GM John Lynch says Purdy is confident in his own position and thrilled that Jones is keeping the team in contention.

“A cool quality about Brock Purdy is he’s one of the most self-assured people in a very humble way,” Lynch said on KNBR. “It’s hard to explain, but I think it’s one of the things that appealed to us. He’s just very confident in his abilities, but he’s just a good guy. He’s got an incredible amount of humility.”

Lynch said Purdy isn’t worried about his own status.

“I do wholeheartedly believe that Brock is nothing but happy for our team,” Lynch said. “He’s working his tail off to try to get back and I think we all feel blessed and fortunate that we found a guy to be our backup this year who can go in and play like a starter and earn us tough, hard-fought wins. Mac’s doing a tremendous job. It’s been fun. We’ve talked about the process he’s gone through and you could see throughout the offseason, through training camp, the confidence built, and some of those innate abilities that we saw way back in college come to the forefront, and it’s cool to see that happen on a big stage.”

Lynch said he doesn’t know when Purdy will be healthy enough to play again. Jones, who is playing through an injury of his own, is expected to get his fourth start of the season on Sunday in Tampa Bay.