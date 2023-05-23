 Skip navigation
John Mara “disappointed, but certainly not surprised” NFL will flex games to Thursday

  
Published May 23, 2023 01:24 AM
March 29, 2023 08:55 AM
Roger Goodell defends the possibility of Thursday Night Football flex scheduling, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms echo John Mara’s remarks and voice concerns for the players and fans.

Giants owner John Mara has been perhaps the most vocal critic within the league of the movement to expand the flexible schedule to Thursday Night Football, and when that became official on Monday, Mara wasn’t happy about it.

Mara said he stands by the previous criticism he has made that moving one game from Sunday to Thursday, and another game from Thursday to Sunday, is “abusive” to fans.

I’m disappointed , but certainly not surprised,” Mara told Judy Battista of NFL Media.

That’s how many ticket holders feel as well. It’s not surprising that the NFL is prioritizing its TV partners over the fans who buy tickets, but it is disappointing to fans that if they’re planning a trip to an NFL game late in the season, they have to be prepared for the possibility that those plans could be ruined by flexible scheduling.