Eagles trade A.J. Brown to Patriots

The Eagles have been expected to trade A.J. Brown to the Patriots for some time and they officially pulled the trigger on the move on Monday afternoon.

The Eagles announced that they have agreed to send Brown to New England in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection. Brown will need to pass a physical in order for the deal to be finalized.

Cap implications for trading Brown became less onerous at 4 p.m. ET on June 1 and the Eagles’ announcement came minutes after that moment passed. The Patriots will now inherit the final four years of Brown’s contract while the Eagles will split their remaining $43.8 million cap hit over the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The Eagles added veteran receivers Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks before drafting Makai Lemon in the first round of April’s draft. They’ll join DeVonta Smith as Jalen Hurts’s top targets for the coming season.

Brown will now be Drake Maye’s No. 1 receiver in New England and he will be reunited with his former head coach with the Titans Mike Vrabel for a push at a Super Bowl ring to go with the one he earned in Philadelphia.