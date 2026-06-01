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Patriots place TE Julian Hill on IR

  
Published June 1, 2026 05:25 PM

The Patriots officially acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Eagles on Monday afternoon. They needed to make a corresponding move, and they did, placing tight end Julian Hill on injured reserve.

Hill cannot play this season unless the Patriots were to release him, which is unlikely. His injury is undisclosed.

In the offseason, Hill signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots, and the deal includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed and a $4.2 million signing bonus. The Patriots were counting on him to replace Austin Hooper, who left for the Falcons in free agency.

Instead, third-round rookie Eli Raridon will have a bigger opportunity.

Hill, 25, spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins, playing mostly as a blocking tight end. In 45 games he has 33 catches for 288 yards.