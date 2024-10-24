John Mara doesn’t anticipate firing G.M. Joe Schoen or coach Brian Daboll after 2024 season

Bill Belichick’s barbs at G.M. Joe Schoen apparently won’t be enough to get Giants co-owner John Mara to make a regime change.

Via Judy Battista of NFL Media, Mara said Wednesday that he doesn’t anticipate making a change to the coach or G.M., during or after the current season.

Mara said he still has confidence in G.M. Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. Mara added that he hasn’t been sufficiently patient in recent years.

The patience apparently doesn’t extend to quarterback Daniel Jones; via Battista, Mara wouldn’t discuss Jones.

Which obviously means Jones is gone after the season. Which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The Giants are 2-5. They face the Steelers on Monday night. It’s unclear how bad things will get. Regardless, Mara currently doesn’t anticipate issuing pink slips come January.