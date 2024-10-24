 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
John Mara doesn’t anticipate firing G.M. Joe Schoen or coach Brian Daboll after 2024 season

  
Published October 23, 2024 08:47 PM

Bill Belichick’s barbs at G.M. Joe Schoen apparently won’t be enough to get Giants co-owner John Mara to make a regime change.

Via Judy Battista of NFL Media, Mara said Wednesday that he doesn’t anticipate making a change to the coach or G.M., during or after the current season.

Mara said he still has confidence in G.M. Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. Mara added that he hasn’t been sufficiently patient in recent years.

The patience apparently doesn’t extend to quarterback Daniel Jones; via Battista, Mara wouldn’t discuss Jones.

Which obviously means Jones is gone after the season. Which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The Giants are 2-5. They face the Steelers on Monday night. It’s unclear how bad things will get. Regardless, Mara currently doesn’t anticipate issuing pink slips come January.