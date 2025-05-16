John Schneider: Jalen Milroe obviously has a high ceiling, but will take time to develop

The Seahawks brought in Sam Darnold to be their starter at quarterback for the time being.

But the club does see promise in third-round pick Jalen Milroe.

General Manager John Schneider just knows that, particularly for a quarterback, it’s not all that easy to come in and play right away.

“Obviously, [he has a] high ceiling,” Schneider said in a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show. “All these guys that come in — last year’s class was kind of a unicorn, really. But all these guys coming in, it takes a minute. It takes a lot of time for these guys to develop and get those pro reps. And, you know, [he had] several different coordinators, I think like three or four coordinators in college and several different position coaches. So, again, getting him in a system where he can be comfortable. And the staff’s going to try to do some unique things with him, the offensive staff.

“So, it’s exciting. When you’re watching him, there’s a lot of — look, I was blessed to be around Brett Favre at a very young age, and there was a lot of ‘wow’ and there was a lot of ‘whoa’ with the throws. And so, he’s got some of those wows and some of those whoas, but then also when he takes off, he’s going for 50, 60. 70 yards and running 22 miles per hour with the ball in his hands, too. So, he’s a special young man. He’s been great so far.”

New Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was with the Saints last season, giving him some experience coaching Taysom Hill. Given that, could the Seahawks use Milroe for a package of plays to take advantage of his athleticism?

“I think it’s going to be fun to watch and see how it plays out,” Schneider said. “One of the really attractive things — Mike obviously felt this way, too, Mike Macdonald — was the way these guys utilized the talent they had there, there was a variety of talent they had in New Orleans last year. And they really got decimated on their offensive line with injuries. But they did a really nice job of complementing, astill being able to run the ball and move the ball. The first several games I think they were scoring 40-plus points, maybe the first two or three. So it’s going to be fun to see how this fits in. Challenging? Sure. But I think it’s going to be fun to see.”